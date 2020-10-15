Kim Kardashian Admits That She Has Changed the Locks on All of Her Mansion Doors In Order to Keep Kanye West The Pest Out

CALABASAS, California - (Celebrity Satire) – Afro Sheen Magazine has revealed that the princess of the Kardashian Clan, Kim Kardashian, has had it with her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Mr. Kim Kardashian, aka Kanye West.

Kim said that she, her mother, and all of her four sisters have begged Kanye to seek the much-needed therapy he needs. But he refuses, saying that he is in perfect shape, physically, mentally, and egotistically.

West the Pest recently remarked to CNN's Don Lemon that he has fallen in love with President Trump.

Kanye said that he has never seen a more beautiful smile than the one DJT has.

Kim told Afro Sheen reporter Yodelle Denzel St. Bling, that Kanye has recently gone off the deep end, saying that he is jealous of the man crush relationship between Trump and Kim-Jong-un.

TMZ is reporting that Kim and the first lady, Melania, are planning on taking a trip down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just to get away from the two effed-up egomaniacal SOB’s, Kanye and Donaldo.