The Results Are In - Joe Biden's Town Hall Meeting Numbers Crushed Donald Trump's Town Hall Meeting Numbers

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 18 October 2020

image for The Results Are In - Joe Biden's Town Hall Meeting Numbers Crushed Donald Trump's Town Hall Meeting Numbers
This is a photo of Trump's Town Hall Meeting notes.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The numbers for the television Dueling Town Hall Meetings are in, and the Vox Populi News Agency is reporting that Donald Trump got his arrogant ass kicked beyond belief.

VPNA noted that Trump spent more time deflecting, evading, side-stepping, dodging, and pivoting, than he did answering the questions.

One of his White House staff members, Stephen "Nazi Nerd" Miller, remarked that Trump's game plan was to confuse, confuse, and confuse.

Miller, who makes a vulture look cute, is perhaps one of D.C.'s most hated, sarcastic, and mean individuals. The pompous punk would literally steal an umbilical cord from a new-born baby.

"Milly" told Tucker Carlson that Trump won the town hall night. But the VPNA pointed out that Joe Biden pulled in 19.7 million television viewers, and Trump only pulled in 6,241 television viewers.

Reports are, that even Melania Trump preferred to watch Joe Biden. According to Don Lemon of CNN, the first lady said that she has had it with her husband's never-ending lies.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

