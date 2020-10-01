Ivanka Trump Appeared on The Sean Hannity Show and Said Her Daddy Will One Day Be The King of The USA

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - Fox News is reporting that President Trump’s favorite child was thrilled with her daddy’s debate performance.

Ivanka, who is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 119 pounds, said that she has never seen “Daddy Donnie” interrupt anyone more than he did Joey.

She said that her dad did not even prep for the debate, preferring, instead, to play golf for six straight days leading up to the debate.

“The White House Barbie” did reveal to Sean Hannity that her father did have Eric pretend that he was Joe Biden in a mock debate exercise.

“The Giraffe”, as Nancy Pelosi and Don Lemon call the eldest first daughter, said that “Daddykins” yelled and screamed at Eric, calling him the nastiest, raciest, most vulgar, repulsive curse names that Noah Webster ever put in his dictionary.

Ivanka then commented that her father is such an amazingly brilliant and well-liked man, that, one day, he will become the king of the United States.

She then praised her father as being like the father she never had. Hannity looked at her somewhat confused and asked: "What?"

She apologized and said that she was feeling a bit ditzy, since the Midol tablets hadn't kicked in yet.

Hannity asked her where the Trump family went after the debate. The tall, lanky, blonde replied, “The Trumps all went to McDonalds, of course.”