President Trump Tells The Presidential Debate Audience That He Is Not Going To Denounce White Extremist Groups

CLEVELAND – (Satire News) – President Trump showed the entire world that he has the manners of a boa constrictor, as he threw Fox News moderator Chris Wallace’s debate rules out of the window.

Trump carried on as if he was a World War II Nazi general, totally ignoring Wallace’s pleas to stop interrupting Joe Biden.

The President also refused Wallace’s request that he put down his Big Mac burger and stop combing his hair while Biden was responding to the questions.

Several audience members reported seeing Melania Trump’s face red with embarrassment.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, was heard to softly mumble, “Go, Daddy, go, Daddy, you da man, Daddy.”

POTUS shocked just about everyone; except for his base, when he told Wallace that he was not going to denounce any white extremist organizations, such as the KKK, the Nazi Alliance of AmeriKKKa, the Hells Angels, or the Proud Boys.

The New York Times is reporting that the four named white extremist groups have so far donated a combined total of $9,113 to Trump’s re-election campaign.