The Presidential Debate Commission Has Just Slapped President Trump With a $200,000 Fine

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – President Donald Trump has just been informed that he has been hit with a $200,000 fine by the Presidential Debate Commission.

According to Ling Chow Rangoon with the iRumors News Agency, the PDC was extremely upset with Trump’s childish, immature, spoilt brat behavior.

The commission said that they counted a total of 717 times that Trump interrupted Joe Biden.

Trump had been warned before the debate started not to interrupt, and promised that he wouldn’t.

But, as everyone in the nation, and most of the civilized world knows, Donald John Trump is the biggest lying piece of shit in the history of liars, and that includes Caribbean pirate Lyndon the Liar.

The PDC has informed Trump that he will have to pay the $200,000 fine within 72 hours, or else he will be fined an extra $10,000 per each day that he does not comply with the commission’s ruling.

The President reportedly told his former communications director, Hope Hicks, that a Bronx Zoo zookeeper will have a better chance of getting a flamingo to mate with a brick before he pays the money.