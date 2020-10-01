Okay, so the whole world has been laughing at the States for 4 years. We all know that. It's looked on with disbelief, and often fear, while a narcissistic con artist has continuously insulted and fibbed to journalists, organizations and the planet at large from the gardens of the White House. But the so-called TV debate on Tuesday night was truly the pits. Statler and Waldorf are to vacate their Muppets theater box on Broadway for the next debate of the two, in the hope that at least a few smiles might be generated.

Asinine comments come second nature to many politicians, but when they're twinned with churlish almost insolent behavior, the curtains must come down. As one Democrat commented, "Biden should've just walked off, 'cos Trump would still have gone on with his baloney."

After over 200,000 Covid-19 deaths in the USA, the President boasted about a 'great job' having been done. Is that satire? Was he quoting from his next Spoof article?

Let's pray the next debate, to be hosted by Miss Piggy, will provide some comments on strategies and ideas. A few preparatory sessions with Fozzie Bear and Animal might do the trick.

Meanwhile, America weeps. Things have gotta change, man. Get this feeble-minded bully out!