President Donald Trump Says That The Proud Boys Are Just Flag-Waving Good Guys

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 1 October 2020

Two of the leaders of the Proud Boys, Cooter "Bubba" Cornfoot (L) and Cletus "Bubba" Tinker (R).

SASQUATCH, Minnesota – (Satire News) – President Trump is claiming that he won the biggest presidential debate going all the way back to April 13, 1787, when George Washington kicked Ebeneezer Follicle's keister.

Trump told CNN’s Jim Acosta that he not only defeated Joe Biden, he also defeated the Fox News moderator, Chris Wallace.

POTUS commented that Biden and Wallace ganged up on him like a WWE tag team.

Trump told Acosta that Wallace is a fake moderator, who had sold Joe Biden the answers to all of the 47 debate questions.

The CNN reporter asked Trump why he had not denounced white extremist groups like the Proud Boys, who are a hate-spewing white racist organization.

Trump said that he did not denounce the Proud Boys, because they are all just basically flag-waving good guys.

DJT then really shocked the CNN reporter when he told him that he had accepted an invitation to speak at the next national meeting of the Proud Boys.

