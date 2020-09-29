President Trump is Now The Official Spokesman for Goya Beans

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 September 2020

image for President Trump is Now The Official Spokesman for Goya Beans
Trump said that now that he's the spokesman for Goya Beans, he will eat at least three cans of beans a day.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Trump has just announced that he has been signed to be the official national spokesman for Goya Beans.

Trump made the announcement after updating the White House press corps on his golf game, his recent hair plugs, Ivanka's mood swings, and the on-going dreaded Coronavirus.

The President was asked how much he is being paid. He replied that he agreed to be the Goya Man for $18 million.

He was asked by a reporter for MSNBC, if his new job wouldn’t interfere with his present job of being president.

Trump reminded everyone that he is so brilliant, so intelligent, and so amazingly gifted that he could run the country, sell Goya Beans, and even play a round of golf while standing on his head.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald TrumpGoya beansSpokesman

