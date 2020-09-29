President Donald Trump Is Imploding at Warp Speed

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - Many pundits have been predicting that the 45th president would eventually self-destruct, due to his hate-spewing personality, his addiction to golf, and his love for the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Hope Hicks.

Just give him enough rope they said, and the “Divider-in-Chief” will hang himself.

Everybody hated this poor excuse for a Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus clown.

Well everybody except for his vocal base, who would follow him into the Potomac River, like the rats that followed the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Respected Republicans like Mitt Romney, John Kasich, and the late John McCain warned everyone that "Trump the Chump" was nothing more than a big-talking con-artist, a flim-flam man, and just another overweight carnival barker.

And now “Bunker Boy” is imploding at warp speed. He himself has pushed the self-destruct button.

Let’s all just hope that the first lady takes the missile launching remote and hides it.

The New York Times discovered that the guy that currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue owes the American people (including Republicans) over $4.8 billion (with a B) in back taxes.

Trump has an ego the size of Uranus, the planet.

He truly believes that the world literally revolves around his gigantic fat ass.

Robert De Niro, said that “Old Baby Hands” is going to look gorgeous in an orange jumpsuit.

Poor Melania, let’s hope that she, unlike poor Marla Maples has a better divorce decree than Tiffany’s mom, who when she divorced “Adolf” Trump, walked away with the clothes on her back, some make up, a Cuisinart, a vibrator, and $925 in casino chips.