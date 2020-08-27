The Bravo Network Cancels Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Reality Show, “Looking in on Aaron & Danica’s Naked Life”

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - The Bravo Network has just announced that it has cancelled one of its most viewed reality shows.

“Looking in on Aaron & Danica’s Naked Life” will be removed from their schedule after the final three episodes air.

Aaron Rodgers and his ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, are both devastated at their break-up, and, as Aaron recently told CNN's Don Lemon“, it looks like it is, what it looks like it is.”

Danica said she had no idea why Aaron suddenly stopped wanting to have the fantastic sexual relations that the two were having.

She even told TMZ that she did not really mind that, sometimes, they'd have sex while Aaron was wearing his football helmet.

The retired NASCAR driver admitted that she did draw the line at him going to bed wearing his football cleats.

When Aaron was asked why he dumped Danica, he shrugged his shoulders and simply said that he'd rather not say.

He was asked if, perhaps, he was a bit on the gay side.

“Nope,” he answered. “I can say that I am 99.3% sure, that I am not on the gay side.”