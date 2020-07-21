Ivanka Trump To Star in Her Very Own Reality Show

NEW YORK CITY – The President’s favorite child has been offered her very own television reality show.

Reports are that the Epitome Network has been trying to sign the President’s hot, sexy daughter for two years.

Ivanka finally agreed to star in her own reality show, with the blessing of her daddy, President Trump.

The long-legged beauty, who stands 5-feet 11-inches tall, will reportedly be paid $2.6 million for a 10-part series, as well as being given a $10,000 gift certificate to Victoria’s Secret, and her very own baby giraffe.

The show's title is "Looking In On The White House Barbie".

A rep with the Epitome Network made it abundantly clear that they only want Ivanka and the kids to appear on the show because Jared Kushner is just too darn boring.

They point out that Ivanka's husband is so boring, he makes rust look exciting.

Ivanka once told Oprah Winfrey, that Jared's idea of foreplay is sitting on the edge of the bed and smacking his lips.

CNN is reporting that many of the scenes will take place around the White House swimming pool, with Ivanka dressed in various bikini swimsuits.