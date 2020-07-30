Kate Gosselin Addresses The Pregnant Rumors

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 30 July 2020

image for Kate Gosselin Addresses The Pregnant Rumors
45-year-old Kate Gosselin relaxing on the beach down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

READING, Pennsylvania – (Gossip News) - Kate Gosselin was asked by a writer for Better Homes and Gardens Magazine about the rumor that she is presently with child.

Gosselin, who ex-boyfriend, Steven Tyler, once described as “Kate The Great”, put down her avocado margarita.

The TV reality show star replied that, if she’s pregnant, then she must have missed the text message that her gynecologist Dr. Errol “The Hands” Thunderwolf sent her.

Kate explained that even though her ovaries are still in great shape and fully capable of having 2, 4, or even 6 babies, her womb is presently as barren as the Kalahari Desert.

The 45-year-old blonde, who has a very good sense of humor, noted that, if she were pregnant, then she would definitely call the National Enquirer, because she would be the very first woman in the history of womankind to ever become pregnant from a vibrator.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

