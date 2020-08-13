The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania Begins Its 13th Season

HOLLYWOOD – (Reality TV Satire) - A spokesperson for the PBS Network has just informed the entertainment media that their hit reality show, “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”, will be returning for its 13th season.

Payton Tugwater, with PBS, told TMZ that, in the 12th season finale show, Giddy Breedlove, who is a professional pole dancer, took a horrible fall while she was pole dancing to the Led Zeppelin’s “Living, Loving, Maid”.

Giddy’s husband has said that, thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Giddy has made an amazing recovery.

Tugwater told TMZ that, sad to say, Tapioca Mantella and her husband of 13 years, Tyrus, have divorced.

It appears that Tappy caught Ty at a Holiday Inn in flagrante delicto with the Cowcastle twins; Millie and Jillie.

Housewife Marvi Skiffington, will be showing off the results of her $5,750 breast augmentation procedure.

And Tessie Cashmere, 34, has decided to cut back on the amount of her call-girl bookings, so she can spend a little more time with her much-older 87-year-old husband, Burl.

[SPOILER ALERT:] Ribby Van Dyke and Marvi Skiffington will finally admit that they are, in fact, lesbian lovers.

The show's sponsors for this season are the Lady Remington XYZ Crotch Hair Remover, A&W Root Beer, and Aunt Allie’s Yeast Infecton-Be-Gone 24-Hour Antibiotic Salve.