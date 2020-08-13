George and Kellyanne Conway Are Getting Their Very Own Reality Show

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (TV Satire) - The Bravo Network has just informed the entertainment media that, after some serious back-and-forth negotiating, they have come to an agreement with the Conway family.

George Conway, who is one of the biggest anti-Trumpers in the nation, and his wife Kellyanne, who is Trump's chief adviser, are thrilled that, come late January, they will be starring, along with their strongly-opinionated teenage daughter, Claudia, in the new reality show, “The Conways of The Potomac”.

Kellyanne told CNN's Anderson Cooper, that the series will center on the Conway's Washington, D.C. household, where daily fireworks and banshee-like screaming are pretty much the norm.

The Conway’s daughter, Claudia, will, of course, be dealing with everyday things that teenage girls her age deal with, such as boys, acne, her period, boys, cell phones, Trump, gossip, second base, and boys.

George told Cooper that each week’s episode will feature a special guest star. He said that the first guest will be none other than former president Barack Obama.