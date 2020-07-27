The Reality Show, The Housewives of Chicago, Has Been Cancelled

CHICAGO – (Fake entertainment news) The producers of the hit Bravo Network show, “The Housewives of Chicago”, say that the highly popular reality series will not be renewed for a new season.

Bravo spokeswoman, Minnie Bumbuffin, said that there were several reasons. The main one, she said, was that they were just having to re-shoot way too many scenes.

When asked to explain, she stated that it had become extremely difficult to film a scene with the constant sound of gunfire in the background.

Miss Bumbuffin noted that production had become very expensive, and the cost of the film, alone, was taking up 73% of their allotted budget.

Another reason for the show being cancelled, was due to the fact that the actresses always seemed to have a look of extreme concern for their safety on their faces.

[SPOILER ALERT]: In the “Housewives of Chicago” season finale, all five of the women move to Cheyenne, Wyoming.