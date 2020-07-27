The Reality Show, The Housewives of Chicago, Has Been Cancelled

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 July 2020

image for The Reality Show, The Housewives of Chicago, Has Been Cancelled
The cast and crew of "The Housewives of Chicago" loved the city, but the gunfire just became a bit much.

CHICAGO – (Fake entertainment news) The producers of the hit Bravo Network show, “The Housewives of Chicago”, say that the highly popular reality series will not be renewed for a new season.

Bravo spokeswoman, Minnie Bumbuffin, said that there were several reasons. The main one, she said, was that they were just having to re-shoot way too many scenes.

When asked to explain, she stated that it had become extremely difficult to film a scene with the constant sound of gunfire in the background.

Miss Bumbuffin noted that production had become very expensive, and the cost of the film, alone, was taking up 73% of their allotted budget.

Another reason for the show being cancelled, was due to the fact that the actresses always seemed to have a look of extreme concern for their safety on their faces.

[SPOILER ALERT]: In the “Housewives of Chicago” season finale, all five of the women move to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Bravo networkchicagoHousewivesReality TV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more