Meghan Markle is Verbally Attacked by Piers Morgan and Prince Harry is Furious

SANTA BARBARA, California – (Satire News) - TMZ reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has gotten politically involved in getting out the vote for the upcoming election.

Former U.S. talk show host, Piers Morgan, has exploded. He ranted that it was not right for Prince Harry’s wife to be making comments regarding DJT's numerous illicit affairs with Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and a whole host of other inamoratas.

He stated that a certified duchess, who is now in the entertainment business, should not be telling people not to vote for Trump because he has a drinking problem.

Morgan said Queen Elizabeth needs to give Ms. Markle, who is now a swimsuit model, a hefty fine, and prohibit her from ever setting foot in the United Kingdom again.

When Prince Harry heard about Morgan’s comments, he replied that Piers the putz can kiss his royal keister.

An angry Harry, who recently appeared on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," along with his wife, noted that Morgan needs to worry about getting his brewski problem under control, and not concern himself with what his sexy wife says or doesn’t say.

An unnamed source told TMZ that several of Harry’s old British Army Air Corps buddies have told him that they would be glad to pay Mr. Morgan a nice little cordial visit, as Brooklyn’s mafioso boss Salvatore Goombalini would say.