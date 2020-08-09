Prince William Phones Harry For Help Changing A Tire

Noticing he had a flat tire after coming out of Kensington Palace, Prince William put a call into his brother, Harry, saying he needed help changing a tire on his Range Rover.

Harry, believing it was a 2:00 a.m. emergency, picked up the telephone, but hearing the message, said he was going back to bed.

“Bro, I need your help!”

Harry reminded William, the one-day future King of Great Britain, that he was presently located in Hollywood, thanks to the TV star, and suggested he, instead, ask one of his five footmen to change the tire.

“You ungrateful sod!”

Editor’s note: What is sod?

Reply: Grass?

Anyway, William telephoned his grandmother to report on his ungrateful brother. She was very short with him. “I could change flats when I was half your age. Get a grip.”

“A grip? How could a suitcase assist me?”

She hung up on William, the future King of Great Britain.

Always being the more rascally of the two, Harry later telephoned his brother, the future King of Great Britain. He said that, once he'd got the tire off his Range Rover, William should send it to him in Hollywood. He would happily have it repaired, and would then dispatch it back to him on British Airways.

George walked in wearing his bathrobe, attire he insists on wearing since President Obama’s visit.

“Did you know Great Grandma could change a flat tire when she was just a little older than you?”

The heir and one-day future King of Great Britain sarcastically said, “Do birds have lips?”

Read more by this author: