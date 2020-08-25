Stefano M. Stefano Mini Movie Reviews

"Jaws" : A crazy fisherman plans to buy a bigger boat until he's gobbled up by a giant pre-"Sharknado" shark.

"Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back" : A dyslexic Muppet trains a farm boy to use his head and deal with his daddy issues.

"Star Trek II - The Wrath Of Khan" : Mister Rourke is upset with T.J. Hooker.

"Marvel's The Avengers" : Some people go out into public in strange costumes and eventually decide to try shawarma for the first time.

"King Kong" : Really, really, really big gorilla searches New York for bananas, but all the grocery stores are closed, even the one at the top of the Empire State Building.

"Beverly Hills Cop" : A Detroit cop takes a vacation in California, but somehow doesn't bump into the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, unfortunately. What a rip-off!

"Gone With The Wind" : There's a big fire in Atlanta, and yet, for some reason, Clark Gable doesn't give a damn. I guess he couldn't remember the fire department's phone number.

"Friday The 13th" : Movie that perpetuates the urban myth that bad things happen on Friday the 13th, even though I found a dollar on the sidewalk last Friday the 13th, and really bad things once happened to me on Wednesday the 19th.

"Jurassic Park" : Lots of dinosaurs and people running away from them, but Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra are nowhere to be seen. The dinosaurs don't even have cool names like King Ghidorah, Anguiras, or Gamera! Not even Megalon is on the island, so what's the point?