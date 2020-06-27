Woman who hasn't been to the cinema since Sister Act, really misses going to the Cinema

Sindy Brassingthwaite, who has not been to the Cinema since pop-corn was cheap and Sister Act was on is telling all of her friends that she misses going to the Cinema.

'It was around the time with Brian' said Sindy 'and we used to go the Cinema all the time, but then he laughed during Sister Act, and I didn't, and I realised then that we hadn't got anything in common. I mean there were signs beforehand, the combover, his middle name being Neville, or his first name being Brian that he wasn't the one for me, but you overlook some of these things, at the time, when you like someone, don't you?'

'Anyway' Sindy went on 'during Lockdown. I thought it had been a while since I have been to the Cinema, and I miss it. A bit like having a partner, I suppose. Brian, no, I don't miss Brian at all, but thanks for bringing him up again'.