President Trump Film On Ice As No Actor Good Enough To Accurately Portray The Subject

A major new Hollywood movie project depicting the life of US president, Donald Trump, has had to be shelved for the moment, after executives said that finding someone to play the leading role accurately was proving impossible.

Make-up departments being what they are, it would have been relatively easy to make any one of several well-known actors look like Trump, but that's not the problem.

Getting someone to be like Trump, is another matter, entirely.

According to the project's director, Arthur Crank:

"There is no actor alive today who could approach the mammoth task of getting down to the subtechtonic level of Donald Trump. His idiocy, alone, is enough to make most actors give up acting as a career. Add that to the amount of barefaced lying that would have to be done, and the hatred the public would feel towards the unlucky actor after the movie has been released - why, he'd have to go into hiding!"

Filmologists have said that, if anyone could play Trump, it should be Jim Carrey, but the actor, having heard about this, has gone missing.