Orgasmatron In Shops Soon

A fictitious device which first saw light of day in a Hollywood movie, has become a reality, and will go into large-scale production soon.

The Orgasmatron, which featured in Sleeper, the 1973 Woody Allen movie about a man who undergoes forced cryopreservation in the present, and is awoken 200 years into a strange future, is a machine that can induce orgasms, without the untidy business of having to perform sex.

In today's hectic world, where people just don't seem to have time to do anything other than play on their telephones anymore, the time- and labor-saving Orgasmatron is sure to be popular with consumers, both young and old.

At a product promotion expo in New York last week, selected members of the public were invited to 'try it out', and the results were exactly as predicted.

Jenny, a housewife from Brooklyn, and her husband, Dave, both agreed the Orgasmatron was:

"Orgasmic!"

Manhattan resident, Bernice Rodgers, was a bit more adventurous. She got into the Orgasmatron with a complete stranger, William Fox, from Baltimore, who was in New York for a few days on business. Said Bernice:

"We've agreed that we're going to meet up again at the next promotional event, to see if we still feel the same about each other."