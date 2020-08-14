Intrepid Investigative Reporting Reveals the Mystery Ingredients of Russki COVID-19 Vaccine

Dateline: Trotskyville, Russia -- The recent release of the Putin touted COVID-19 vaccine, named Spudnik 13, sparked our interest and prompted us at Sanitation Watch to send our star reporter, Biff Utrousubrosa, ‘undercover’ into the Madama Blavatsky Institute where the alleged COVID-19 cure was formulated.
As a result of extensive investigations, and not a little thieving of Blavatsky lab files, Biff reports the mystery ingredients of a typical vat of Spudnik 13 as follows:
13 cc: Extract of Putrid Potato skins
16.5 cc: Liquified Steppe Horse flesh
26 cc: Puree of Slavic Lard
17 cc: Rancid Borst Gel
4.75 cc: Minced Siberian Wolf Hairs
8 cc: Dessicated Musk Ox Chips
39 cc: Vladimir Putin Piss
We’ll leave to the reader the final call regarding the scientific effectiveness of Spudnik 13. Inject at your own risk!