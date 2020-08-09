Katy Perry Turns Down an Offer From Playboy Magazine to Do a Nude Layout

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - Reports filtering out of LaLaLand, are that Katy Perry has turned down an offer of $1.7 million to do a layout for Playboy that was to be titled “Katy Perry – In Her Birthday Suit and Ready To Pop Out That Baby”.

Katy told MSNBC that she would have liked to have accepted the offer, because it would have paid for the baby’s college, plus her and Orlando could have purchased that classic 2010 Lamborghini Murceilago that they’ve been looking at.

The singer, who had a huge hit with the song “I Hit On a Girl And Now I'm a Switch Hitter”, revealed that she turned down the offer because she feels that, after having gained 104 pounds, she just does not want anyone to see her gigantic naked body.

She pointed out that her belly button has gotten so damn big, it now resembles a Krispy Kreme donut.

The National Enquirer reported that the baby’s father, Orlando Bloom, hasn’t seen Katy's beaver in over three months, due to the tremendous overhang.

Katy did reveal that she and Orlando have decided that if the baby is a boy, they’ll name him Music Orlando Bloom, and if it’s a girl, they’ll name her Musica Katy Perry.