Meghan Markle Tells Playboy Magazine That Royal Sex is Just Like Common Sex, Except For a Lot Quieter and More Polite

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Meghan revealed to Playboy Magazine that, since arriving in America, her sex life has gone from a 6 to a 9.

LOS ANGELES – The former Duchess of Sussex sat down with a writer for Playboy Magazine, and talked about everything from Donald Trump’s silly comb-over hairdo, to the size of Queen Elizabeth’s sandals.

Meghan, who is a swimsuit model for Victoria’s Secret, said that she really loves living in America, and being able to let her hair down, and just walk along the many beautiful beaches without her bikini top off.

She pointed out that, since leaving England, her hubby, Prince Harry, is a lot more relaxed and less stressed. The former duchess revealed that Harry hardly ever uses the "F" word anymore.

She shyly added that he has even rejuvenated their bedroom sex romps beyond belief.

Markle was asked how she would compare ‘Royal Sex’ to ‘Common Sex’. She blushed, and replied that, truth be told, the two are quite similar, except that 'Royal Sex' is much quieter and much more polite.

She was asked to explain, and remarked, with 'Royal Sex', the woman will say, "Hey, bloke, will you please touch me here?", whereas in 'Common Sex', the woman will say, "Yeah, yeah, right there, that’s the damn spot, yippee-ki-yay, mo fo."

There are rumors swirling around the rumor mill that Meghan may be thinking about appearing in TV commercials for feminine hygiene products.

