Katy Perry Says That She Has Decided to Deliver Her Own Baby

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 1 August 2020

image for Katy Perry Says That She Has Decided to Deliver Her Own Baby
Katy says that lately she has been craving enchilada-flavored ice cream.

HOLLYWOOD – (Spoof News) - Katy Perry recently told USA Today, that she had no idea that she was going to gain so much weight during her pregnancy.

When asked how much she has gained, she replied that she did not want to give out the number, but it’s a little more than the weight of a Kia Sedona.

The popular singer said that, had she known she was going to gain so much damn weight, she would have adopted a baby from Malawi, Africa, like Madonna did years ago.

The 35-year-old singer told her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, that she is so embarrassed at how gigantic she looks, that she has decided to deliver her own baby.

She said that she recently purchased a copy of the book "Delivering Your Own Baby in 19 Short Easy Steps".

Katy said that she is so fat, she has not been able to see her hooha in over seven weeks.

Orlando told her that her muffin still looks as cute as it has always looked, except for the fact that it's tripled in size.

Perry started crying, and said that she now knows how former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee feels.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

