Katy Perry Says She is Closing the Muffin Shop

HOLLYWOOD – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that they are expecting their first child later this year.

Katy, who is 35, recently told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Gazebo Serengeti, that she has never been pregnant before and she had no idea the amount of peeing in the middle of the night she would be doing.

She giggled as she told Serengeti that she doesn’t mind all of the number one business, but it is getting harder and harder to run to her bathroom with a basketball-like object in her belly.

Orlando had been carrying her to the bathroom, up until a week ago, when he got tangled up in one of Katy’s bras and he dropped her on the floor.

He did add that, luckily, he was able to catch her on the first bounce.

Katy says that sometimes the pain is horrible, especially when the baby kicks her. She said that the other day, the little stinker gave her a real hard extra point kick in her G-spot.

The singer who had a big hit with the song “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It” says that she has already informed Orlando that she is closing up the muffin shop until further notice.