The NBA Says That The Disney World Basketball Bubble is Looking as Fine as Walla Walla Wine

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 23 July 2020

image for The NBA Says That The Disney World Basketball Bubble is Looking as Fine as Walla Walla Wine
For some reason, that no one has really explained yet, players are required to wear masks, but referees are not.

ORLANDO - The NBA Disney World Bubble is proudly boasting that there is no sign of the Coronavirus within 9 miles of the venue.

NBA executives are expressing that the round ball operation is running as smooth as fine Walla Walla Wine

Every one of the players has tested negative for the Coronavirus, and one Milwaukee Bucks player had one of his tonsils removed, just as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, bacteria exterminators have been working 24/7, killing every kind of fungus, germ, and bacteria known to civilized man.

They apologized saying that, in the process, they did accidentally kill off some begonias, daffodils, chrysanthemums, and two elderly squirrels.

PETA is reportedly investigating the squirrel incident, and they should have a ruling by the end of the week.

A witness said that the two squirrels were actually fighting over nuts, and lost their balance, and both ended up falling off a 30-foot Myrtle Oak onto a bus stop bench.

A elderly woman who was sitting on the bus stop bench became extremely traumatized, and started yelling "Old lives matter" over and over.

She was rushed to a local mental hospital, where doctors say that they expect to release her in eight days or so.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

