The Pink Lives Matter Movement To Have a Big Lollapalooza Type Music Festival

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 5 July 2020

image for The Pink Lives Matter Movement To Have a Big Lollapalooza Type Music Festival
A recent LGBTQ parade that was held in Waterloo, Iowa.

SAN FRANCISCO – Members of the newly-formed Pink Lives Matter movement have announced plans for a big entertainment whoop-dee-do, as they say down in Nawlins (New Orleans).

Organizers, Bruce Figwater and Myron Tutu, have informed the media that the music festival will include such musical acts as The New Old Village People, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Black Kitty Meow-Meow, and Boy George’s new band, The Boy and The Twinkies.

The entertainment organizers say that dancing will be allowed, but all dancers must keep at least one article of clothing on.

The goal is to raise at least $4.3 million to help support LGBTQ-sponsored programs, such as Toys For Tots, Condoms For The Masses, The Say Bye-Bye to Lisping League, and Sex Toys For Adult Side Saddle Riders.

Security for the event will be provided by the San Francisco Chapter of the Hells Angels.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

