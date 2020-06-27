Man's Album of techno Accordion music still not selling

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 27 June 2020

Man about town, Gary Williamson, a 49-year-old musician, released an album of original Techno music with his accordion playing to the fore, and realised, that, although he launched it ten years ago, it still isn't selling.

'Like most people during the lockdown, I have had time to reflect on my successes and failures in life, and, like most people, my failures significantly outweigh my successes, but I thought that Accordion to Me, a set of banging Techno tunes, was my ticket to worldwide fame and salacious stories in the news headlines. How wrong was I?'

We have listened to it, one of only four people in the history of its existence that have. It is not bad. It is hideous. For the love of God and your hearing, do not even think of purchasing it.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

