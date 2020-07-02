Ukulele group banned from local park

Toby Smith and his ukulele band of several hipsters have been banned from their local park in Mithering on the Trent.

The hirsute six-piece often play in the Duck and Mallard on the High Street at their local open mic night, but since the lockdown began, they have not met for several weeks, until, with restrictions lifted, they realised that the six core members could meet in the park.

However, their renditions of songs by Michael Buble, Ronan Keating, and Keith Harris did not go down well with a local dogging group, who put in a complaint to the council.

'It is not fair,' complained Smith. 'The ukulele is a fun, and social instrument that likes to play in the company, and myself Snotty Dave, and his mate, Thomas Johnson, we love to get together for a little strum now and again, and we don't mean a nice little strum in the way that you might think....'

However, Councillor Mark Oneybags said: 'It was a serious concern for us, with coronavirus and everything, but we now also get the park to ourselves for dogging, which is a good thing.'