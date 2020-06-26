Stormy Daniels Explains Why She Refers To Donald Trump as a Planetary Lover

LOS ANGELES – The woman who was paid $131,265 hush money by the President's attorney, Michael Cohen, has just revealed why she said that Donald J. Trump was a “Planetary Lover”.

Stormy spoke with Vodka Vermicelli of iRumors, and told her that "Spanky" grabbed her crotch cookie with both of his little, itty bitty hands.

She pointed out that little Donnie boy is, without a doubt, the worst lover that she has ever had, and that includes Lindsey Graham, whose dinky dink looked like a sunflower seed.

Stormy revealed that the reason she referred to Trump as a “Planetary Lover” was because his member looks like the "Little Dipper".

She laughed as she said that she had never heard a bibbidy boo actually make noises.

Stormy shivered as she said that her interlude with Trump was the creepiest physical sexual collusion that she has ever had.

Daniels said that therapy is helping, but the nightmares are still horrible.