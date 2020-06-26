Ben & Jerry's Names Its Latest Ice Cream Flavor After President Trump

BURLINGTON, Vermont – The most popular ice cream producer in the nation has just announced a brand new ice cream flavor.

The new ice cream flavor was developed by a team of Ben & Jerry ice cream experts who worked for 17 straight hours, eating only ice cream.

They took some fruit, some nuts, and some orange marmalade, mixed it all together, gave it a smidgen of vanilla, and came up with "President Donald Trump’s Nuts, Fruits, and Orange Marmalade Ice Cream".

They tested it out on 700 people. 82 said they liked it, and 618 said that they would not eat it because the name represents an evil individual who is a racist, a predator, a liar, and a horrible golfer.

Company co-founder, Ben Cohen, says that the President actually had the nuts to call him up and tell him to ship 1,000 free pints to the White House. Cohen said that the usual price is $5 a pint, but, for him, they’ll charge $23 a pint.