Meghan Markle Insists That Prince Harry Does Not Have The Coronavirus – Says It’s Just The Sniffy Sniffles

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Meghan insists that she does not have a tattoo with the name of her BFF Melania (Trump) on her body.

LOS ANGELES – Reporters have been hounding Meghan Markle for two days now, asking if her husband Prince Harry has COVID -19.

Meghan wanted to set the record straight, so she talked to LaLaLand Daily’s Macadamia Honeysuckle.

She said that she is fed up with the dozens of rumors that seem to always swirl around the very happy couple.

Markle said that, just yesterday, she was finally able to dispel the rumor that Prince Harry was seen at the La Brea Tar Pits holding hands with Miley Cyrus.

And last week she put on a bikini swimsuit and showed the members of the Hollywood media that she did not have a tattoo with the name of her BFF, Melania Trump, on her left butt cheek.

So now she wants all of the busybodies, including Andy Cohen, Laura Ingraham, and Greg “The Human Goat” Gutfeld, to go and find some other lies to peddle.

Markle remarked “My wonderfully sexy stud of a husband, Harry, merely has a silly case of the Sniffy Sniffles.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

