Megyn Kelly Challenges Don Lemon to an Arm Wrestling Contest

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 18 April 2020

image for Megyn Kelly Challenges Don Lemon to an Arm Wrestling Contest
Megyn confessed that when this photo was taken she was having excurciating pain in her uvula.

MANHATTAN – Former anchorwoman, Megyn Kelly, says that she is tired of being cooped up in her multi-million dollar apartment.

The former darling of Fox News and NBC told her husband that she is still upset with Don Lemon, and how he disrespected her by saying that she has black roots (hair not race).

Her husband replied that she should challenge him to a good old-fashioned arm wrestling match.

Megyn liked the idea, and remarked that the loser would have to kiss the other one’s ass on live television.

She then suggested that the loser should also donate $8,000 to the C-19 Medical Mask Coalition of Manhattan.

When Lemon was told of Megyn’s offer, he replied, “Okay, bring it on, Barbie.”

After thinking about it, Lemon said that, if he should happen to lose, he would prefer to add another $8,000 to the bet instead of him having to kiss her ass.

Kelly agreed, adding, “I get it Donnie, I forgot that I’m a girl.” [WINK-WINK].

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

