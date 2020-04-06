The President Trump - Governor Cuomo Feud is Getting Uglier by The New York Minute

NEW YORK CITY – Lately the president has been criticizing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and saying that he is asking for way too many medical items such as medical masks, band-aids, tongue depressors, and placebo pills.

The governor has been responding by saying that in case the president has forgotten the state of New York is still a part of the United States just like Montana, Mississippi, and Michigan are.

The president feels like he owes it to the red states to see that they get presidential preferential treatment since after all they did vote for him.

Governor Cuomo responded by saying that, that is just not the way the Constitution reads.

He then said that Connie, as the Constitution is affectionately referred to in Queens and in Brooklyn, clearly states “All states are created equal and should therefore all be given the same amount of maize, muskets, and tri-corner-hats that the other states are given.”

POTUS asked, “What the hell are tri-corner-hats?”