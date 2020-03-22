Trump’s Ego is the Size of Dallas, While His Brain is the Size of a Tsetse Fly

BOSTON – Three of the leading psychologists in the country have stated that Donald J. Trump’s political career, like a 10-day old loaf of bread, has expired.

Dr. Skiffington Bibble stated that he has studied Trump since his days on NBC’s The Apprentice, and has seen that POTUS has probably lost a total of 472,000 brain cells.

He expressed that the leader of the free world has now reached the point where he needs to be physically placed in a mental institution before he hurts someone, himself, or a family pet.

Dr. Bibble noted that DJT has become 90% delusional, as evidenced by the fact that he now truly believes that the Confederacy actually won the Civil War, but that it was disqualified due to The Infamous Gatling Gun Scandal of 1865.

Noted Chicago physician, Dr. Olivio Quillicy, expressed that further proof of how absolutely abhorrent and belligerently evil he has become, is the fact that even his own wife Melania is now refusing to hold his hand in public.

Trump tries to play it off by saying that the first lady has developed what doctor’s call the Slovenian Elephantine Dismal Rash, and she just does not want him to catch it.

Dr. Cozetta Puddleship said that Trump has reached the point where, sad to say, his ego is the size of Dallas, but his brain is the size of a tsetse fly.

Dr. Puddleship is actually being a bit modest. An inside White House source who saw Trump’s most recent brain scan, said that his brain is actually the size of a tsetse fly’s belly button.