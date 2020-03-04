A Louisiana Stripper Says If She Contracts The Coronavirus She’ll Make It A Point To Attend All Of Trump’s Campaign Rallies

LAFAYETTE – The New Orleans Recorder Chronicle has just learned that a stripper from Louisiana hates President Donald Trump so much, that she'll attend his rallies if she gets infected with the Coronavirus.

Ambrosia Boochee, 27, who dances under the name Stormy McTrump, said that, thanks to her very lucrative job, she has saved enough money to be able to travel all over the country to attend Trump’s upcoming political rallies.

She said that she has a very good friend who has already sewed her a dozen MAGA type T-shirts, shorts, and halter tops, so she will not have any trouble whatsoever getting into any Trump rally venues.

Miss Boochee said that when she does get in, she is going to try her darndest to sit behind the “Orange Russian Colluder” or, at least, in the front row.

She pointed out that at the right opportune moment, she will begin to sneeze so uncontrollably that she’ll make a category 3 hurricane seem like a baby’s burp.

When asked why she would go to so much trouble, she replied, “Because 'The Little Peter Tweeter' doesn’t care one effen bit about anybody but his own arrogantly, sarcastic self, and his boyfriend, Vlady Putin.”

IN A SOMEWHAT RELATED STORY – Ted “Herman Munster” Cruz reportedly confided in one of his aides that if he was a girl he would want to be Trump’s girlfriend.