Liz Truss is Margaret Thatcher Without a Brain

Like in the movie 'Rocky' - Liz could have been a 'Contender' if not for her incompetence and Liberal enemies.

The Conservatives now have a new brain in dishy Rishi.

But it is a warped brain, believing that no taxes on the rich and corporations - (by trickle down theory) - will bring prosperity to Britain.

Ex-president Reagan tried trickle down theory, and it was a complete failure.

And it led to Donald Trump - a Ronald MacDonald clown.

No taxes on the rich and corporations means they will just use the extra money to buy up more of the economy and control everything.

Saying they are Improving the country - while they plunder the country.

We are back in 'Alice in Wonderland' territory again - with our Mad Hatter conservatives.



(The Liberals for Sanity Committee)