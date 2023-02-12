Nothing Good Comes When The Tax Man Sings

The Tax Man is at it again. He wants MORE tax, but he just doesn’t know what else he can tax since everything is, and nothing can get away from … the TAX MAN!

Never say never, the Tax Man (possibly in your country, and if not, one country will start it and another will say it’s a good idea, and so on and so on and soon we’ll all be getting screwed ‘cuz some low-level shithead bureaucrat thought the following was a good idea):

Rain and snow will now be taxed.

If it is raining and you lift up your face, open your mouth, and catch rain – that ain’t your rain, bub! It belongs to the whole nation, which is overseen by … the Tax Man!

Snow as well. Is your child outside building a snowman and maybe sometimes eating snow, whether it’s falling or already on the ground?

That ain’t your snow, bub! (Again with the ‘bub’!)

Tax Inspectors (aka, NAMBLA) will be scouring neighborhoods and watching everyone, especially children in playgrounds – each of them tagged on the ear – so the Tax Man knows where to send the bill if said child dares open their mouths to the sky and catch a falling snowflake.

Everything must and shall be taxed, and woe unto those who dare say some things in life should be free. Like air, maybe.

Coming next: whether you’re listening to the Police or the cops are watching you, there will soon be a tax on every breath you take, every move you make … sing the rest, you know it, terrifying song if you read those lyrics … the tax man has, and he’s singing it right now.