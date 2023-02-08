Liz Truss beginning her come back with an interview with Emily Matliss

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to start her much-wanted political comeback with an in-depth interview with Emily Matliss.

'Yes,' said Liz Truss, 'I saw the wonders that Emily Matlis did for Prince Andrew, and I just thought that that is the type of dynamic lead to my come-back that I really need to put me on the political map.

'Then after that, following Prince Harry's lead, I will publish a no-holds-barred account of growing up in a Labour voting family, and how they never encouraged my ideas of economic suicide, and how my siblings were always the favourites.

'Then after that, I will join the Lady's Football team as they also seem to be very popular at the minute.

'Admit it, everyone, you have all really missed me, haven't you?'

Truss is booked to star as Cinderella at the London Palladium this December. Lettuces will be on sale in the foyer.