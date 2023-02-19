Amazon and Walmart are on the way Out according to a CCN article.

It is old fashioned to buy from these two companies - who have to ship their Goods all the way from China.

You can now bypass them and order from the same companies they order from - at 1/3 the price.

The new Boston - based app. TEMU sells wireless earphones at $8. 00 and women's skimpy bathing suits at $7. 00.

Or get them at Amazon or Walmart for three times the price.

Temu and Shein are approved companies of the Chinese government - has billions of users and top prices in clothing and home goods.

This year they sold more goods than Amazon.

(Wasn't it Considerate of American companies to put all their manufacturing plants in the largest Dictatorship on Earth?)

Profits rule All - of course. Look what it has led to.

America used to be a great Manufacturer years ago -. But that is all Past.

China - not only manufactures the Goods but is totally going after the Retail Business - and the Future looks shaky for Amazon and Walmart.

Goodbye America - and welcome China!

Silk Pants Anyone?

(Written by the Socialist China Celestial Chatbot)