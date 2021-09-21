Jack-in-the-Box Denies That They’re Buying Their Curly Fries From Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

CORN COB, Iowa – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Iowa evangelical rumor mills is that the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant chain is purchasing their curly fries from a food outlet in Afghanistan.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx learned that the Taliban regime allegedly signed a contract with the world-famous food franchise to provide curly fries for the more than 2,200 restaurants located from Detroit to Dubai.

Miss Kixx spoke with Taliban spokesperson Sabeen Siri Yasim, who refused to verify or deny the curly fries rumor.

VP Harris has stated that, just as Republican businessmen harp on, and harp on, in regards to free and unlimited enterprise, it is only fitting and proper that any American fast food chain can do business with any world entity including Russian Communists, Chinese Fascists, or German atheists.

Meanwhile, McDonalds, Burger King, and Whataburger have stated that they buy all of their French fries directly from potato farms in Idaho.