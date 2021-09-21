Jack-in-the-Box Denies That They’re Buying Their Curly Fries From Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 21 September 2021

image for Jack-in-the-Box Denies That They’re Buying Their Curly Fries From Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan
Jack-in-the-Box has denied that their curly fries are processed using camel oil.

CORN COB, Iowa – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Iowa evangelical rumor mills is that the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant chain is purchasing their curly fries from a food outlet in Afghanistan.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx learned that the Taliban regime allegedly signed a contract with the world-famous food franchise to provide curly fries for the more than 2,200 restaurants located from Detroit to Dubai.

Miss Kixx spoke with Taliban spokesperson Sabeen Siri Yasim, who refused to verify or deny the curly fries rumor.

VP Harris has stated that, just as Republican businessmen harp on, and harp on, in regards to free and unlimited enterprise, it is only fitting and proper that any American fast food chain can do business with any world entity including Russian Communists, Chinese Fascists, or German atheists.

Meanwhile, McDonalds, Burger King, and Whataburger have stated that they buy all of their French fries directly from potato farms in Idaho.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AfghanistanFast FoodJack in the BoxTaliban

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more