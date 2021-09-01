It's Switzerland's Turn To Invade Afghanistan

Switzerland is about to invade Afghanistan. The reasoning is Afghanistan must be invaded by someone, and Switzerland felt they had to get into the action before Canada or Finland.

And besides, what else does Switzerland have to do all day besides made chocolates, cheese, and clocks? The country has always been too peaceful, and Afghanistan needs a war. War is Afghanistan's GDP.

With the announcement of an imminent invasion by Switzerland, the Taliban was quietly relieved: “Whew! Thank goodness, and just in time. What else can a Taliban fighter do? Get a 9 to 5 job? Wear a tie? Punch a time-clock?

"Get real! Taliban fighters can’t just stand around the streets all day admiring their rifles and picking on women? We'll be waiting for you, Switzerland. Give us a try.”

Afghan women are quietly considering other options. What if women began using their telephones? Have family meals delivered by Door Dash? Also, could groceries arrive by Uber? Women can even step up their game and convert rooftops into spas for all the ladies staying at home.

A war would also be so refreshing re-boot for Switzerland. So long thought of as a war-free neutral zone, when has Switzerland ever done anything really, really stupid?

And Afghanistan is where Switzerland sees a ripe opportunity to jump into the war game. England fought wars in Afghanistan. Russia did as well. And don’t forget the little guy’s MISSION ACCOMPLISHED banner that led the USA into a twenty-year war in Afghanistan.

Switzerland is moving fast, mobilizing their fondue equipment, feeling it’s the right time to get into a war. However, they also fear another nation like Scotland or Nepal might jump into the gap and snatch an Afghan war from Switzerland.

They could also make Afghanistan the Switzerland of the Middle East.

