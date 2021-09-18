McDonalds Introduces McEscargots

CICERO, Illinois – (Business Satire) – The McDonalds Corporation is always on the look-out for new and interesting food items to feature in their “Mc” meal menu.

The Daily Max has just learned that their latest foray into the new item competition is McEscargots.

A spokesperson for Mickey D’s told reporter Savannah Stiletto, that the hamburger giant realizes that McEscargots are certainly not going to be for everyone, but they stress that they hope to capture the ritzy bon-vivant crowd, who otherwise would probably go to a high-class, high-priced steak restaurant.

Miss Stiletto spoke to a McDonalds manager, Georgia F. Cullenheimer, 31, in Cicero, and she was told that to introduce the new McEscargots, every store will be giving away complimentary orders with every purchase of a Kids Happy Meal.

The recently divorced, sexy-looking, Ms. Cullenheimer, commented that the escargots are being exclusively imported by McDonalds from Cyprus, Portugal, and Pisagovia.

SIDENOTE: The McDonalds home office reported that they have already signed Demi Lovato, VP Kamala Harris, and Black Kitty Meow Meow to star in commercials featuring the new McEscargots.