McDonalds Introduces McEscargots

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 September 2021

image for McDonalds Introduces McEscargots
This McDonalds doll house was given to Trump on his 75 birthday by girlfriend Maria Bartiromo.

CICERO, Illinois – (Business Satire) – The McDonalds Corporation is always on the look-out for new and interesting food items to feature in their “Mc” meal menu.

The Daily Max has just learned that their latest foray into the new item competition is McEscargots.

A spokesperson for Mickey D’s told reporter Savannah Stiletto, that the hamburger giant realizes that McEscargots are certainly not going to be for everyone, but they stress that they hope to capture the ritzy bon-vivant crowd, who otherwise would probably go to a high-class, high-priced steak restaurant.

Miss Stiletto spoke to a McDonalds manager, Georgia F. Cullenheimer, 31, in Cicero, and she was told that to introduce the new McEscargots, every store will be giving away complimentary orders with every purchase of a Kids Happy Meal.

The recently divorced, sexy-looking, Ms. Cullenheimer, commented that the escargots are being exclusively imported by McDonalds from Cyprus, Portugal, and Pisagovia.

SIDENOTE: The McDonalds home office reported that they have already signed Demi Lovato, VP Kamala Harris, and Black Kitty Meow Meow to star in commercials featuring the new McEscargots.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more