Kim Jong-un Wants In-N-Out Burger Restaurants in North Korea

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 August 2021

image for Kim Jong-un Wants In-N-Out Burger Restaurants in North Korea
In-N-Out executives says that a special In-N-Out Burger will also include rice, cabbage, and radishes.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (Satire News) – North Korea’s Rice Paddy News Agency has stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has requested that the In-N-Out burger chain build several of their restaurants in North Korea.

Kim Jong-un recently stated that his BFF ex-NBA great Dennis Rodman turned him onto the California burgers when the leader visited him in San Francisco two years ago.

BuzzFuzz reported back then that the Kimster, as he is called by Dennis Rodman, Kathy Griffin, and rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow, actually had a crate loaded with 250 frozen In-N-Out burgers shipped back to his palatial palace in the North Korean capitol.

SIDENOTE: A representative for the Left Coast burger franchise, informed the news media that In-N-Out is thrilled at Kim Jong-un’s request and they plan to build two restaurants in Pyongyang, one in Hamhung, and one in the port city of Cocklong by the end of 2021.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodIn-N-Out BurgersKim Jong-unNorth KoreaPyongyang

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more