McDonald’s Latest New Menu Food Item Is An Astounding Hit!

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Corporate officials with McDonalds took the suggestion from San Francisco native, VP Kamala Harris and they have added a new menu item, which has gone through the roof.

The vice-president, who says she eats an average of 5.3 avocados each day, suggested that Mickey D’s start serving McAvocado Toast.

Harris who owns two McDonalds in Sausalito, California said that she has even gotten President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and CNN’s Don Lemon to try the new food item from the Golden Arches.

Lots of avocados are grown in California, but due to the extreme demand for the new McAvocado Toast, the burger franchise is now having to import avocados from Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, and Greenland.

In An Update In The World of Tax Evasion: A spokesperson for Donald Trump says that there is no way that anyone can prove that he failed to claim the $197 million that he had placed in his son Barron's "College Fund."