McDonald’s In An Effort To Lure Employees Offers Them Free Uber Rides To and From Work Plus Free Unlimited Big Macs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

image for McDonald’s In An Effort To Lure Employees Offers Them Free Uber Rides To and From Work Plus Free Unlimited Big Macs
One Mickey D's employee in Kentucky ate 7 Big Macs in one 8-hour shift.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The dreaded Coronavirus shut down lots of businesses and now that most have reopened they are finding that they are having a hard time filling the positions; even at McDonalds.

The corporate heads at Mickey D’s say that every restaurant has at least 5 or 6 spots open for employees.

So in an attempt to lure employees back, as well as hire new employees, the burger giant has decided to offer employees free Uber rides to and from work.

They are also implementing a new “All You Can Eat Big Mac” policy, which has been effective in a test conducted at the McDonalds located in Bayou Fufu, Louisiana.

RumorLand News reports that other fast food franchises such as Burger King, Dairy Queen, Jack-in-the-Box, and The Enchanted Enchilada are also in the same ‘we need workers’ boat.

McDonalds is now saying that anyone who is hired between now and Christmas, and who agrees to work for at least one year will get a signing bonus of $25,000.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

