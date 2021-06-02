McDonalds Says That Their McSauerkraut Burger Will Never, Ever, Ever Return Again

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 June 2021

image for McDonalds Says That Their McSauerkraut Burger Will Never, Ever, Ever Return Again
A high-ranking Mickey D's executive stated that the chef who dreamed up the McSauerkraut has been terminated.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – In what fast food pundits are calling the dumbest idea in the world of fast food, the McDonalds McSauerkraut Burger has ridden off to that Burger Paradise in the Sky.

A reporter with Hollywood Hors Doeuvres asked a Mickey D’s spokesman, whose idea the McSauerkraut was.

He replied that it’s no one’s damn business, and pointed out that the individual has been fired, and he or/she will never again work in any fast food establishment; except for possibly Jack-in-the-Box who have “We Are Hiring” signs all over their store windows.

Several individuals, including 2 WWF wrestlers and a rabbi, became extremely sick after eating the “Burger From Hell,” as the extremely overweight Kirstie Alley calls it.

Meanwhile, word coming out of Bangor, Maine, is that a group of Amish senior citizens are getting ready to file a class action lawsuit on grounds of Culinary Ipso Facto Yuckitis.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

