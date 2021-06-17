Jack-in-the-Box Announces That They Are Going To Start Selling Beer

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 17 June 2021

Fast food experts predict that other fast food franchises will quickly jump on the "Suds" Bandwagon.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In a move that will certainly increase their sales by astronomical numbers, Jack-in-the-Box has decided to add beer to their extensive menu.

The idea of selling brewski’s was first proposed by Wally St. Sinclair, 48, who manages a Jack-in-the-Box in Bee Lick, Kentucky.

St. Sinclair, who admits to being a bit of a heavy drinker, stressed that he has never, ever drank on the job, although at times, he sure was tempted as the dickens to do so.

The fast food giant has already received the support of the board of directors who voted 19 to 1 to add the cerveza, as they say in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The only dissenting vote was cast by Mirian F. Biddafitty, 69, who adheres to the old adage “Lips that touch alcohol – will never touch mine.”

When asked by a reporter with Tittle Tattle Tonight, exactly how many times she has been kissed, Mirian replied “just one time dammit!”

In News From Around The World: China reports that due to the fortune cookie shortage, the Chinese government says some shipments to Chinese restaurants in San Francisco may be delayed by as much as 7 months.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

