Kim Jong-un Says He Is Fed Up With These Skinny, Anorexic-Looking K-Pop Boy Bands

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (Satire News) – The leader of North Korea, recently told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he cannot stand these K-Pop boy bands that seem to be on every street corner.

King Jong-un said that most of the skinny, anorexic band members can only hit about 6 or 7 notes and two-thirds of them fake their dance moves with the help of very long-legged pants.

Cooper stated that the little teeny bopper girls love them.

The leader of North Korea said that he is going to pass a Presidential Proclamation that members of K-Pop boy bands are going to be taxed at the 95% tax rate.

The CNN TV host told him that it was not fair, and Dennis Rodman’s BFF reminded him that he runs North Korea like a somewhat dictatorship.

"Kimmo Man," as Vice-President Kamala Harris calls him, then explained that the worst offenders are Korean K-Pop boy bands Wanna One, Yellow Flag, Chopstix Nation, Rice Pudding, and The Chinese Checkers, which has 14 members.

When he was asked if he liked the K-Pop girl bands, the president of North Korea perked up and made a suggestive gesture with his tongue that clearly showed that he does like the female K-Poppers.

In Other News. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Fox News host Laura "Horse Face" Ingraham, that yes, she may be as ugly as raw sewage, but when it comes to cooking, she can take everyday road kill and make it taste like filet mignon.